GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs, one sweet and one fun.

Portia is a 2-year-old English bulldog mix. She arrived at the animal shelter a few weeks ago with a bad injury and infection, but she has had surgery and bounced back.

“She is the sweetest little dog,” Angela Hollinshead from the animal shelter said.

She is food-motivated and knows how to sit.

Portia is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (March 31, 2023)

Floppy is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s a “certified good boy” and very fun. When he goes out with volunteers, they always remark on how wonderful he is. He loves people. He also seems to get along with other dogs.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.