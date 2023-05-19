GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two happy dogs.

Leroy is a 1-year-old beagle mix. The shelter says he’s very friendly and loves to snuggle and give kisses. For a beagle mix, he seems to be fairly quiet. He’s a moderate-exercise dog.

Leroy is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (May 19, 2023)

Euchre is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who has been at the shelter for about a month and a half. Volunteers say he loves to look around at everything, make friends and lay in the sun on walks. He does well in the car. He also likes to hang out with people and eat snacks.

Euchre is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.