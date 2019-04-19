KCAS Pets of the Week: Esco and Soso Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Esco and Soso, two pets up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (April 19, 2019) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Esco and Soso, this week's featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Esco. He’s a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who has a lot of energy and will do well in an active home.

Esco is fun-loving. He loves to play with tennis balls, he can sit, shake and catch treats, and likes to give kisses. Could he be a good fit for your home?

Next, meet Soso, a 6-year-old calico. Soso was adopted but wasn’t the right fit for her family so she’s once again looking for a forever home.

Soso is curious and friendly, likes to play with toys and does well living with other cats. Could she be the next addition to your family?



For more about Esco, Soso or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization's website or call 616.632.7304.

