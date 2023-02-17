GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two cats with very different personalities.
Mika is a 1-year-old domestic medium hair mix described by shelter staff as “spicy,” but also sweet. She’s “bossy” with other animals. Mika was adopted out to a home with two small dogs, but she was returned to the shelter because she didn’t get along with them — she probably belongs in a home without other pets. She does get along well with people, though, and likes plenty of attention.
Eloa is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix who is a “petite” 6 pounds. The shelter says she is a “shy little lady” who would do best in a quiet home. She can take a while to warm up to people, but if they are patients and speak gently, she’ll purr and head butt in response.
Because she likes the quiet, she stays in a private room away from the other cats. If you want to meet her, ask a staff member specifically.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.