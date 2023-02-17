GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two cats with very different personalities.

Mika is a 1-year-old domestic medium hair mix described by shelter staff as “spicy,” but also sweet. She’s “bossy” with other animals. Mika was adopted out to a home with two small dogs, but she was returned to the shelter because she didn’t get along with them — she probably belongs in a home without other pets. She does get along well with people, though, and likes plenty of attention.

Mika is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Feb. 17, 2023)

Eloa is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix who is a “petite” 6 pounds. The shelter says she is a “shy little lady” who would do best in a quiet home. She can take a while to warm up to people, but if they are patients and speak gently, she’ll purr and head butt in response.

Because she likes the quiet, she stays in a private room away from the other cats. If you want to meet her, ask a staff member specifically.

Eloa is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.