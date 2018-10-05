Pet of the Week

KCAS Pets of the Week: Dan and a pair of kittens

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 02:26 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 02:34 PM EDT

KCAS Pets of the Week: Dan and a pair of kittens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meet Dan and a pair of kittens, who are this week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Dan, who is a two-year-old Boxer mix. While Dan gets very nervous while in the kennels, he is very calm and loves people when he’s outside of them.

To help decompress from kennel stress, KCAS’s veterinarian lets Dan hang out in her office. Could he be a good fit for your family?

KCAS currently has a lot of dogs and cats, as well as kittens like those featured in the video above. If you’re interested in adopting Dan, one of the kittens or any other pet at KCAS, visit its website or call 616.632.7304.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming