KCAS Pets of the Week: Dan and a pair of kittens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meet Dan and a pair of kittens, who are this week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Dan, who is a two-year-old Boxer mix. While Dan gets very nervous while in the kennels, he is very calm and loves people when he’s outside of them.

To help decompress from kennel stress, KCAS’s veterinarian lets Dan hang out in her office. Could he be a good fit for your family?

KCAS currently has a lot of dogs and cats, as well as kittens like those featured in the video above. If you’re interested in adopting Dan, one of the kittens or any other pet at KCAS, visit its website or call 616.632.7304.