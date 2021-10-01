KCAS Pets of the Week: Corina and Skye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s Kent County Animal Shelter pets of the week include a young dog and a cuddly cat.

Skye is a 3-year-old mix-breed dog. He’s a shy, energetic dog who has lots of love to give, so he would do best in a quiet home with a regular routine.

Corina arrived at the animal shelter with a litter of very young kittens. She was placed in a foster home but now she is ready to be adopted.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS or becoming a foster, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.