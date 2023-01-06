GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two cute dogs who love to play and go outside.

Xzibit is a 2-year-old terrier mix. Angela Hollinshead from the animal shelter described him as a “big party in a little package.” She said he’s social with plenty of energy to join active people when they’re out and about. He likes to ride in the car. He’s generally well-mannered. He was curious about the activity of the News 8 studio but was well-behaved, not barking at anyone.

Xzibit is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Jan. 6, 2023)

Coco is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix. She is crate and house trained and knows a few basic commands. Her fosters say they think she would do well in learning more. They describe her as smiley with expressive eyes. They say she make little noises to get their attention — or just keep bringing them toys until they pay her attention. She likes to go on walks and play with toys.

An undated courtesy photo of Coco.

Because Coco is living with a foster, anyone interested in meeting her should call the animal shelter to set up an appointment to meet her.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.