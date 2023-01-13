GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — These two dogs from the Kent County Animal Shelter are ready for a home.

Marv is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He’s very happy and is a bit of a clown, though he’s usually calm. He loves meeting new people and has been gentle, including with children. When he wants your attention, he’ll paw at you.

Marv is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Jan. 13, 2023)

Coco is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix. She’s full grown and weighs about 65 pounds. She loves to play with tennis balls and squeaky toys. When she gets extra treats, she takes them very gently, the shelter said. On the other hand, she’ll hog the bed if you let her up.

Coco is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Because Coco is in foster care, you should call the shelter ahead of time to set up a time to meet her.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.