GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two adorable pups.

First, meet Clarence, an 8-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix. Even though he may be an older puppy, he’s still energetic, very sociable and smart.

If you want an affectionate dog, think about Pablo, a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier-Akita mix. He likes to go on walks, investigate with his nose, play with people and give out sloppy dog kisses.

Pablo is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.