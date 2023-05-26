Citgo and King are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has too many dogs, so it’s making it even easier for you to get one.

The shelter says it is housing 70 dogs right now. It hopes to adopt out 50 of them in the next two weeks. To make that happen, dog adoption fees are simply the cost of a license — of between $10 and $17 — through June 10.

One of the dogs looking for a home is King, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He’s been with the shelter “on and off” since November. The shelter described him as happy-go-lucky and goofy and said he likes to go on field trips with volunteers. It said he will put on sad eyes to get a treat.

If you’re a cat person, consider Citgo, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair with a lovely tortoiseshell coat. The shelter says she was found hiding under a car hood. She’s very sweet and loving and enjoys lounging around, playing with toys and catnip.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.