GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you want a furry friend with an adventurous and playful spirit, look no further than this week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Cindy is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix that is 40 pounds with short legs. While she looks serious, she is a bundle of energy and loves hanging out with people. The shelter said she loves to go on nice long walks.

Cindy (left) and Tyrus (right) are waiting for their forever homes at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Tyrus is a 1-year-old, 40-pound American Staffordshire Terrier mix and “goofball,” who loves every human he meets. The shelter said he loves to play, even getting “a bit overzealous with excitement” with his toys. He is a companion who is fun to watch and play with.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.