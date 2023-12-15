GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs with different personalities.

Chicken Parm is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a sweet disposition and playful antics. The shelter said this social butterfly has never met a person she doesn’t like.

“If you are looking for a friendly companion with a knack for making you laugh, she is your girl,” the shelter said.

Chicken Parm is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Casper is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Casper is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a mellow personality. This sensitive guy loves a routine to avoid surprises. The shelter said he is the perfect companion for a peaceful afternoon and enjoys a quiet corner to take a nap.

“Casper’s gentle and mellow nature makes him an ideal fit for those seeking a calm and intelligent companion. His shy demeanor is endearing and he’s sure to blossom in a loving home,” the shelter said.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.