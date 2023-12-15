GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs with different personalities.
Chicken Parm is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a sweet disposition and playful antics. The shelter said this social butterfly has never met a person she doesn’t like.
“If you are looking for a friendly companion with a knack for making you laugh, she is your girl,” the shelter said.
Casper is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a mellow personality. This sensitive guy loves a routine to avoid surprises. The shelter said he is the perfect companion for a peaceful afternoon and enjoys a quiet corner to take a nap.
“Casper’s gentle and mellow nature makes him an ideal fit for those seeking a calm and intelligent companion. His shy demeanor is endearing and he’s sure to blossom in a loving home,” the shelter said.
For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.