Chase and Mia are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two cuddly dogs.

Chase is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. He’s currently living with a foster home, where he gets along well with three other dogs. He has also done well meeting neighborhood children. He likes to cuddle with people, play with toys and snack on peanut butter. Since he’s in foster care, you should call ahead to arrange a meeting with Chase.

Chase is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Mia is a 3-year-old akita mix. She loves people, long walks and getting lots of exercise outdoors. She does well on a leash.

Mia is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Dog adoption fees at the animal shelter are simply the cost of a license — of between $10 and $17 — through Saturday.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.