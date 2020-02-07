Closings & Delays
KCAS Pets of the Week: Cedar and Harry

Pet of the Week

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Cedar and Harry, this week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Cedar, a 6-year-old hound mix, was found as a stray and is now looking for a family. She is described as very playful and social.

If you’re looking for a kitten, could adopt Harry. He came from a litter of black and white kittens that are all looking for homes and are expected to find them quickly.

For more information on adopting Cedar or any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

