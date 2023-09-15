GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are several lovable guinea pigs and a “gentlemanly” dog.

Guinea pigs Swirlum, Fidget, Goldlet, Waddles, Wiggles and Dice love to snack on veggies and play with toys. The shelter says guinea pigs are social animals and do best in pairs.

“Guinea pigs make great pets. They’re small. They’re good starter pets,” shelter director Angela Hollinshead said. “We’re hoping that maybe there’s a teacher out there viewing right now that maybe needs a classroom pet.”

Goldlet is among several guinea pigs up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Sept. 15, 2023) Waddles is among several guinea pigs up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Sept. 15, 2023)

Guinea pig adoptions are $10 at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Carson is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s a “polite gentleman” who likes to greet everyone he sees and does well on a leash. He gets along well with most other dogs. He loves snacks — the shelter says he’ll eat anything. He also loves to pay and knows how to pay fetch.

Carson is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.