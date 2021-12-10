KCAS Pet of the Week: Candy before Christmas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s still time to bring home a new family member before Christmas.

Candy, a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, is this week’s featured adoptable pet from the Kent County Animal Shelter. She’s happy and loves people, the shelter says, but she should live in a home where she’s the only dog.

Though next week, a special program is helping cover adoption costs. The fee for dogs and kittens is $25 each and $5 for adult cats. For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.