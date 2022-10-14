GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog.
Hershey the bunny was so wonderful that he was scooped up by a WOOD TV8 staff member when he arrived at the station Friday morning. But the good news is the shelter has a second rabbit, a female who looks quite a bit like Hershey. Both rabbits were found as strays. The shelter reminds pet owners that if they can’t take care of their rabbits, the shelter will take surrenders.
Caesar is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He’s got a great balance of energy and chill, the shelter says. He was very well-behaved when recently on a sleepover with some shelter volunteers. He would do best in a home without any other pets.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.