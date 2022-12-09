GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home.

York is a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix. He likes long walks, riding the car and taking a nap after a busy day. He’s very friendly with new people, with Angela Hollinshead from the shelter calling him social and “well-rounded.”

York is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Dec. 9, 2022) York is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Dec. 9, 2022)

Buck is a 4-year-old hound mix who loves to spend lots of time doing things. Rain or shine he’s ready for a hike, playing fetch, going for car rides or spending time doing what you’re doing.

Buck is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. Buck is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

True to his hound nature, he loves to sniff and explore. When he’s done, he loves to lie down and snuggle.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.