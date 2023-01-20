GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two happy dogs looking for their forever families.

Brazen is a 1-year-old mix breed weighing in at only 25 pounds. He’s a bundle of energy who loves to jump to catch treats. He knows how to sit, though he’s pretty food-motivated. He’s playful and loves toys. At the News 8 studio Friday, he was friendly with everyone he met and didn’t bark at all, even in a new environment with lots of strange smells and new people.

Brazen is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Jan. 20, 2023)

Described as a “hound through and through,” 4-year-old hound mix Buck loves sniffing everything around him, playing with squeaky toys and getting scratches. He did well on a long hike earlier this week and enjoyed snacking on a pup cup.

“New sniffs and some peace and quiet in the woods had him feeling refreshed and ready to meet his new family,” the shelter said.

Shelter staff said they are rooting for Buck, who hasn’t had a very good time at the shelter. They know the right home for him is out there.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.