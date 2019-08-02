KCAS Pets of the Week: Bruiser and Matthis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Bruiser and Matthis, this week’s pets of the week.

People might remember Bruiser from a few months ago, but he’s still at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

He is about 3 years old. His name describes him perfectly because he’s a big boy. Bruiser is sweet and loves people. He needs a little help with his manners, including walking on a leash.

Matthis is about 6 years old. He had to get a haircut because it was matted. Now he is ready for a home.

Matthis is sweet and active, as 24 Hour News 8 found out after Friday’s noon newscast.

For more about Matthis, Bruiser or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

