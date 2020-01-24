KCAS Pets of the Week: Brooke, Kelly, Bayo, Ziggy

Adoptable pets at the Kent County Animal Shelter. Left to right: Brooke, Kelly, Bayo and Ziggy. (Courtesy photos)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a pet to join your family, there are plenty at the Kent County Animal Shelter looking for a home.

Brooke is a 3-year-old muted tortie. She had to be shaved because her fur was in rough shape, but shelter staff promises she’s still beautiful. You could also get 6-year-old domestic short hair mix Kelly, described as a sweetheart.

If you’re looking for a dog, consider 4-year-old Bayo, an American Staffordshire Terrier-Labrador mix, or 10-month-old beagle-English bulldog mix Ziggy.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.