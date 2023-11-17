GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two lovable dogs.

Brian is an outgoing 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This playful dog loves to go for walks or runs and is looking for his adventure buddy.

Brian is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy) Ryan is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Ryan is a mellow 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix that follows Brian’s lead. Shelter staff said this sweet and gentle guy is not about to take any chances just in case he runs into something scary.

“His sweet and social demeanor is sure to melt your heart,” the shelter said.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.