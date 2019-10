GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — BooBoo and Taffy are looking for a new home.

This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter, BooBoo and Taffy would ideally go to the same home. Both 9, the Bichon Frises have always been together.

Shelter officials say they’re always friendly and fun, and plenty of peppy despite their age.

For more information, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.