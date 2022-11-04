GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog.
Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.
If you’re a dog person, your best friend might be Floyd, a 2-year-old husky. He loves to play with other dogs at the shelter and would do well in a home with another social dog. He loves to go on adventures.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.