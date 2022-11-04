Bonea and Floyd are up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog.

Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.

Bonea is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

If you’re a dog person, your best friend might be Floyd, a 2-year-old husky. He loves to play with other dogs at the shelter and would do well in a home with another social dog. He loves to go on adventures.

Floyd is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.