KCAS Pets of the Week: Bobby and Chilua

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The dog days of summer are officially here, and the Kent County Animal Shelter has two happy pups who would like to spend them with you.

First up is Bobby. He’s a 6-year-old terrier mix, tipping the scales at just 36 pounds. Bobby can be a little shy when first meeting new people, but he warms up quickly, showing off his playful, goofball side. Bobby likes spending time with people he knows, treats and being active.

Bobby would do best in a home with children over the age of 8 years and owners dedicated to helping him with house training and learning the world isn’t a scary place.

Next up is Chilua. He’s a Yorkshire terrier mix who shelter workers believe is about 4 years old. Like his name suggests, Chilua is a laidback, easygoing pup who loves everyone and gives kisses.

For more about Bobby, Chilua or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.