GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute kitten and lovable dog.
If you want a kitten, consider Smith, a 4-month old domestic shorthair. He’s a friendly cat who likes people and is pretty laid back.
If you’re a dog person, you could choose Blimpie, a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who has been a featured pet of the week before. The shelter said he was brought in as a stray on April 9 and is still looking for his home.
“He’s a go-getter that no one has taken a chance on yet,” the shelter said.
Blimpie loves to play with his tennis ball and cuddle when relaxing. Plus, a bonus: He is already house-trained.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.