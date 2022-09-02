GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute kitten and lovable dog.

If you want a kitten, consider Smith, a 4-month old domestic shorthair. He’s a friendly cat who likes people and is pretty laid back.

Smith is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Sept. 2, 2022)

If you’re a dog person, you could choose Blimpie, a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who has been a featured pet of the week before. The shelter said he was brought in as a stray on April 9 and is still looking for his home.

“He’s a go-getter that no one has taken a chance on yet,” the shelter said.

Blimpie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Blimpie loves to play with his tennis ball and cuddle when relaxing. Plus, a bonus: He is already house-trained.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.