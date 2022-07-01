GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include one dog who needs a special family and another who has been at the shelter for months.

Lola likely has cancer, though biopsies are still pending. The shelter is looking for a hospice family or foster for her to help her maintain a good quality of life for as long as possible.

“She may not have a long time but she’s still spry,” Angela Hollinshead from the shelter said. “We want to make sure she spends the rest of (her life) in a home, not in the shelter.”

Lola is a couch potato, but she is social and loves to play with her squeaky fish toy.

If you’re not prepared to take care of Lola, consider Blimpie, a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. Shelter staff say they can’t believe he has been with them for three months because he is lovable, active and goofy. He loves to play in the water and especially with tennis balls. He gets along well with other dogs.

Blimpie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.