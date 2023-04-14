Blimpie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs, one of whom has been at the shelter for more than a year.

Blimpie is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. Last week marked one year living at the animal shelter. Staff says he loves to play with tennis balls and in the sandbox with his dog friend, Toffee (also up for adoption).

Blimpie loves taking walks in the park and going places with shelter volunteers. Because he’s been at the shelter so long, volunteers know a lot about his personality and would love to tell you all about him.

Blimpie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy) Blimpie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy) Blimpie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. Also pictured is Toffee (tan). (Courtesy)

Floppy is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who came to the shelter as a stray. He had a severe ear infection that caused a hematoma in his ear. That caused him to shake his head a lot and earned him his name.

“…He has shown nothing but certifiable Good Boy behaviors!” the shelter says.

He likes to go on walks and smell everything but also snuggle up with people and his very sociable. He knows how to sit and shake.

Floppy is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy) Floppy is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.