Daisy is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to adopt a dog? The Kent County Animal Shelter has many looking for homes, including this week’s featured adoptable pets.

Blimpie is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He’s an active go-getter who loves nothing more in life than tennis balls. While he does like to play fetch, the shelter said he is good at entertaining himself.

Blimpie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter) Blimpie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter)

He’s been at the shelter for six months and is looking for his forever home. Blimpie loves working on his training and learning new things. He knows how to “sit,” “shake” and “reverse.”

Daisy is a 6-year-old Beagle. She is on the smaller side, weighing in at 21 pounds. She is outgoing but not overly energetic.

“We are sure you will fall in love with her beautiful brown eyes,” the shelter said.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.