KCAS Pets of the Week: Bessy, Raul and Rollie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include a favorite of volunteers.

Bessy is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix described as happy-go-lucky.

She was found as a stray in August. Shelter officials could tell she had recently had puppies, but they were never found.

You can also adopt Raul, a 9-year-old Chihuahua mix, and Rollie, a 2-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix. Raul and Rollie are roommates at the animal shelter and like to hang out together.

For more information on adopting Bessy, Raul or Rollie or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.