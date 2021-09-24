KCAS Pets of the Week: Berry and Hobbs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s Kent County Animal Shelter pets of the week include a beautiful dog and a cuddly rabbit.

Berry is a 3-year-old Siberian husky. He’s social and loves to play, so he belongs with a family that can be active with him.

You could also choose Hobbs, a sweet and social juvenile lionhead rabbit. Hobbs came to the animal shelter after being lost in the wild. He was trapped and his leg was injured. It has since healed, so he’s ready to go to a home. The animal shelter does provide resources to help people learn how to care for rabbits.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.