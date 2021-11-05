KCAS Pets of the Week: Bella and Hank

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two adorable, friendly dogs.

Hank is a 1-year-old mixed breed with a lovely brindle coat. He’s generally mellow and takes his treats very politely. He approaches new people calmly.

Bella is a friendly 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says she loves people and other dogs. She can be a little shy in new environments, but soon warms up and become playful.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story