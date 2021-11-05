KCAS Pets of the Week: Bella and Hank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two adorable, friendly dogs.

Hank is a 1-year-old mixed breed with a lovely brindle coat. He’s generally mellow and takes his treats very politely. He approaches new people calmly.

Bella is a friendly 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says she loves people and other dogs. She can be a little shy in new environments, but soon warms up and become playful.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.