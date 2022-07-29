Bass is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a playful dog and an independent cat.

Bass is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he loves to play with tennis balls and go on walks in the park. He loves attention and treats.

Cassatt is a 2-year-old domestic short hair mix. She would do best in a quiet household, as she loves lounging about and grooming herself. She also loves treats.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.