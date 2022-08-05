GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend.

If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own.

Barbecue, a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier.

The American Staffordshire Terrier is a very smart boy who knows how to sit and shake. He is house trained and can’t wait to go on your next adventure.

X, a 1-year-old Tabby cat, is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter)

If you’re more of a cat person, X is looking for a new home.

He is a 1-year-old Tabby cat who loves to chase toys, especially the ones with feathers. The shelter said he likes to lounge around in his free time and has a lovely, loud purr.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.