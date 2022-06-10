GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter is looking for a family that can take a pair of dogs that rely on one another.
Banner and Ria, both American Staffordshire terrier mixes, came to the shelter already as a bonded pair. They are social dogs who spend most of their time together. The shelter said it would be best for their emotional health to stay together.
Ria is 2 and Banner is 3. The shelter says they are sweet couch potatoes, though they do like car rides.
If you can only take one dog, there’s a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who is ready for her forever home. Muffin, who has twice previously been a featured pet of the week, is living with a foster family right now. She likes being outdoors and long walks. She generally gets along well with people, is crate- and housetrained and knows some basic commands.
If you are interested in adopting Muffin, call the shelter to set up a time to meet her.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.