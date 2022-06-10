GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter is looking for a family that can take a pair of dogs that rely on one another.

Banner and Ria, both American Staffordshire terrier mixes, came to the shelter already as a bonded pair. They are social dogs who spend most of their time together. The shelter said it would be best for their emotional health to stay together.

Ria is 2 and Banner is 3. The shelter says they are sweet couch potatoes, though they do like car rides.

Banner (front) and Ria (behind) are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (June 10, 2022)

Ria is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (June 10, 2022)

Banner (left) and Ria (background) are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (June 10, 2022)

Ria (left) and Banner (right) are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (June 10, 2022)

If you can only take one dog, there’s a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who is ready for her forever home. Muffin, who has twice previously been a featured pet of the week, is living with a foster family right now. She likes being outdoors and long walks. She generally gets along well with people, is crate- and housetrained and knows some basic commands.

If you are interested in adopting Muffin, call the shelter to set up a time to meet her.

Muffin is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Muffin is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Muffin, who is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.