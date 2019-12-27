KCAS Pets of the Week: Ava and Milo

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are Ava and Milo.

Ava is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix around the age of 3 who came to the shelter as a stray. Ava can be shy around new people, but she loves food and will become anyone’s friend for the right treat.

You could also take home Milo, a Chihuahua-Jack Russell Terrier mix who just went up for adoption Friday morning. He’s generally quiet and mellow, and is looking for the right home to bring him out of his shell.

For more information on adopting any of the pets at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

