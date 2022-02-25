KCAS Pets of the Week: Astro and Leia

Astro (left) and Leia (right) are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy photos)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two playful and happy dogs.

You could choose Astro, a 3-year-old cane corso mastiff mix. Astro, who is being fostered, is playful and loves fetch. He is friendly with new people, including kids. He likes to relax by cuddling with his people.

You could also choose Leia, who has been featured as a pet of the week before. She has been looking for a home for several weeks. Leia is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. The shelter says she is loving and loyal. Her favorite thing to do is play with tennis balls. She is housetrained.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.