GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re looking for a canine companion or a feline friend, check out the Kent County Animal Shelter’s pets of the week!

Aster is a five year old, petite, six-pound cat. She has stunning green eyes and is very nice and relaxed, the shelter says. She loves to lounge around the shelter on one of the soft fuzzy cat beds.

The other featured pet up for adoption is Everleigh, a four-year-old dog who is super sweet and loves treats — she takes them very nicely, the shelter says! Her favorite spot is the couch. She walks well on a leash and can’t wait to go on her next adventure.

Everleigh is up for adoption. (Courtesy KCAS)

Everleigh is up for adoption. (Courtesy KCAS)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.