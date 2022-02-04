KCAS Pets of the Week: Andre and Athena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to cuddle up with a fluffy buddy in this cold weather? The Kent County Animal Shelter may have the right friend for you.
Among the adoptable pets at the shelter is Andre, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. The shelter says he’s the “life of the party,” loves socializing and is usually very happy. He likes playing fetch and romping in the snow.
If a kitten is more your speed, you can adopt Athena, a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. She’s “full of spice,” Angela Hollinshead from the shelter said, and likes to explore and play. The shelter says she would do well in a home with other cats. She also has a brother named Demeter who is up for adoption.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.