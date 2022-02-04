KCAS Pets of the Week: Andre and Athena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to cuddle up with a fluffy buddy in this cold weather? The Kent County Animal Shelter may have the right friend for you.

Andre is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Among the adoptable pets at the shelter is Andre, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. The shelter says he’s the “life of the party,” loves socializing and is usually very happy. He likes playing fetch and romping in the snow.

If a kitten is more your speed, you can adopt Athena, a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. She’s “full of spice,” Angela Hollinshead from the shelter said, and likes to explore and play. The shelter says she would do well in a home with other cats. She also has a brother named Demeter who is up for adoption.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.