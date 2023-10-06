GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a playful kitten and energetic dog.

Dippy is a 9-week-old domestic short hair kitten. His brother Zippy is also up for adoption. They are cute, playful and friendly.

Alexis is a 2-year-old border collie mix. She was previously in the shelter earlier last year and was adopted out, but showed back up as a stray in July of this year. Her owners didn’t retrieve her, so she’s up for adoption again.

Alexis is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

She is very energetic, the shelter says, and loves to go on adventures. She would do best with an owner who enjoys outdoors activities like hiking or running.

“Once she’s gotten her energy out, she really is a great girl,” the shelter said.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.