KCAS Pets of the Week: Adopt a Senior Pet, free cats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — To mark Adopt a Senior Pet Month, the Kent County Animal Shelter is showing off Rosie, a 9-year-old Chihuahua mix who is looking for a new home.

Rosie can be shy. She’s looking for a quiet home where she can keep someone company.

She doesn’t get along with cats very well, so she probably should go to the same home as our other featured pet, one of many cats currently living at the shelter. Currently, it’s free to adopt a cat from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

For more information on adopting any of the pets at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.