KCAS Pets of the Week: Aaron and a bunny

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for an animal to add to the family, consider these pets of the week.

Aaron is about 3 years old and been at the Kent County Animal Shelter since August.

He came to the shelter as a stray, though the shelters’ volunteers are spoiling him. One volunteer took him for a ride and got him hamburgers at McDonald’s on Thursday.

The other pet is a female lionhead rabbit.

She is relaxed, easy to handle, and would do well with kids. She will require some hair grooming, like other longhair pets.

For more information, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.