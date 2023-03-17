GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Kent County Animal Shelter is a goofy, energetic and loving dog.

Tuck is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He loves to spend time in the sun. The shelter says he’s very loving and at 60 pounds is “just the right size for snuggling.”

Tuck is crate and house trained and knows how to sit, shake and roll over.

Adoption fees will be $17 for those who wear green to the shelter Friday or Saturday.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.