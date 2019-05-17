KCAS Pet of the Week: Star

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a sweet cat that stands out, this week’s pet of the week is perfect.

Star is about 2 years old. She’s a colorful kitty who is a manx, meaning she doesn’t have a long tail. Workers at the Kent County Animal Shelter say she is a sweet girl and does well on car rides.

For more about Star or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

The Kent County Animal Shelter also wants to remind pet owners about the importance of licensing your dog. Michigan requires dogs be licensed, but it’s up to every county to set the fee and enforce the law. Dog licenses help animal control officers reunite lost dogs with their owners, based on the number on their tag. The licensing fee also provides crucial funding for the animal shelter and animal control for important services including cruelty investigations and bite quarantines.

Dog licensing is available at KCAS, many township offices and some veterinary clinics. Dogs are eligible for licenses when they get their rabies vaccines.