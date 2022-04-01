GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a furry friend to hit the drive-thru with? The Kent County Animal Shelter has the perfect dog for you.

Stan, a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, is a sensitive boy who loves to be around his people and play with toys. He loves chicken nuggets and rides in the car… especially to the drive-thru.

Stan (Courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter)

The shelter staff thinks that he would do best in a calm routine household with lots of toys and cuddles!

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.