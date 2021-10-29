KCAS Pet of the Week: Neptune and Ruskie

Neptune (left) and Ruskie (right) are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are an active dog and a laid back cat.

Neptune is a 5-year-old boxer mix. Described as “an active social guy,” he loves to be outside to go on runs and hikes. The shelter says he would be well-suited to an owner who enjoys camping.

Neptune is currently living with a foster family, so if you’re interested in meeting him, you’ll have to call ahead.

Neptune is up for adoption from the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

If you think a cat would be better for you, you might like Ruskie. He’s a Russian blue, likely around 8 years old, who arrived at the shelter a few weeks ago. He is friendly, but calm. The shelter says the best home for him would be quiet and with low activity.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.