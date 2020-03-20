KCAS Pet of the Week: Janet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to adopt a pet, this may be a great time to consider one of the many pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

This week’s featured pet is an awesome dog who has been at the shelter for some time, Janet. All she wants is a family to take her home so she can show them how awesome she really is. Janet loves toys and despite being four years old, she has a lot of energy and spunk. Please consider visiting this special girl today.

All dog adoptions are only $25 at this time.

If you’re looking for a cat, the animal shelter has many amazing cats for adoption. All cats are free to adopt.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

The KCAS wants to encourage residents to make sure their dogs don’t run loose during this time. When kids are home, dogs are often let out and not watched. This creates a high volume of calls for animal control. They are also reminding residents they can still be cited for animal control violations.