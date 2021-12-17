KCAS Pet of the Week: Jackson and Rellow

RIGHT: Jackson LEFT: Rellow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is still time to bring home a new family member before the new year.

Jackson is a 5-year-old Beagle. The shelter says he is a busy body of a dog who will do best in an active household. He can be a bit shy when meeting new people but warms up quickly. Jackson would make a great walking partner who will enjoy regular trips to the park where he can sniff everything.

Rellow is a 9-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who has been with KCAS for several months. The shelter says he is a spunky senior looking for a calm environment to live out his golden years. He is currently in a foster home, so please call the shelter if you’re interested in meeting him.

The fee for dogs and kittens is $25 each and $5 for adult cats. For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.

