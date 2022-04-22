GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a new furry friend? The Kent County Animal Shelter has two dogs that are looking for their forever homes.
Homie is a 1-year-old American Bulldog mix. He’s very sweet. His boy is deaf and does a lot of watching. Shelter staff says that he was probably born deaf and doesn’t need a lot of extra assistance other than visual cues.
Or you might want to bring home 4-year-old Buck. He has lived with other dogs and enjoys playing with other dogs in the shelter play yard. He’s very social and loves to meet new people. He is a hound so he can be quite chatty.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.