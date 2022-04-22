GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a new furry friend? The Kent County Animal Shelter has two dogs that are looking for their forever homes.

Homie is a 1-year-old American Bulldog mix. He’s very sweet. His boy is deaf and does a lot of watching. Shelter staff says that he was probably born deaf and doesn’t need a lot of extra assistance other than visual cues.

Or you might want to bring home 4-year-old Buck. He has lived with other dogs and enjoys playing with other dogs in the shelter play yard. He’s very social and loves to meet new people. He is a hound so he can be quite chatty.

Homie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Buck is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.