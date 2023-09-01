GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a playful dog and eight Guinea Pigs.

Coco is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Coco is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix that loves tennis balls. This energetic, playful dog is currently staying in a foster home but has been waiting for her forever family for a “very long time,” the shelter said.

Eight Guinea Pigs are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Swirlum, Boomer, Fidget, Goldlet, Waddles, Wiggles, Dice and Quizzer are eight Guinea Pigs looking for their forever homes. The group loves to snack on veggies and play with toys.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.